Transport strike: today probable difficulties in Rome, Milan and other cities

Possible inconvenience, today Monday 24 July, for those who have to move by public transport.

Local public transport is in fact affected by a 4-hour national strike called by the USB. The protest, the acronym of the self-employed announces, is “to relaunch the sacrosanct claims” of a category, that of the autoferrotramvieri “increasingly unheeded, left in the abyss of negligible wages, scarce protections for their safety, wild privatizations and the continuous use of contracts, subcontracts and subcontracting!”.

Abstention from work, reads the website of the Commission for the guarantee of strikes, will have a territorial articulation with the exclusion of Simobil Bolzano, Realitours Alatri, Gtt Turin, Star mobility area of ​​Lodi and Pavia, Avm, Actv and Vela Venezia, Gruppo Arriva Brescia and Tuscan bus lines Pisa, Arezzo, Siena and Grosseto.

The picture of Atac in Rome

On the Atac portal it is detailed that in the Capitoline case there are two agitations that insist on the day:

a four-hour national strike, from 8.30 to 12.30, proclaimed by Usb, which concerns the Atac network and the RomaTpl network a four-hour local strike, from 8.30 to 12.30, which concerns the Atac network – limited to the staff of the Magliana bus plant – called by CGIL, CISL, UIL, Ugl, Faisa Cisal, Fast SLM Confsal

“Based on the combination of the two strikes, the strike will last four hours on the Atac network, from 8.30 to 12.30 – we read – The strike also affects connections operated by other operators under subcontracting. The strike also affects the network managed by the private consortium Roma Tpl”. entire network. The service will resume at 12.30″.

Agens: “Risks due to heat”

The agitation generated strong controversy from Agens, the association that represents the interests of the transport and services sector in the Confindustria system: “We ask you to carefully evaluate the risks of this strike and the opportunity to stop it – he wrote to the Guarantee Commission – Apart from the right to mobility of people which once again comes out of it in pieces, with a waiting temperature of 38 degrees and the substantial impossibility of finding alternative public transport, the serious consequences that this blockade will certainly have for citizens, especially for the elderly and the most fragile”, states the Association which represents the interests of the transport and services sector in the Confindustria system.

