“Full” strike confirmed for tomorrow, Friday 16 December, in the local public transport sector: yesterday the unions confirmed that the public transport agitation will last eight hours, answering no to the request received from the Guarantee Commission on public services to reduce the protest to four hours. The strike was jointly proclaimed by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Autoferro “in consideration of the violent and repeated attacks on drivers, controllers, station heads, ferry and vaporetto operators, registered throughout the country in the last months”.

It will take place in different ways in the cities by bus and metro that will stop in Milan between 8.45 and 15, and in Rome and Bologna between 8.30 and 16.30. In Naples the autoferrotranvieri will cross their arms between 9.00 and 17.00.

The Guarantee Commission considered that the conditions provided for in article 2, paragraph 7, of law no. 146 of 1990 (those on the protest for serious events damaging the safety and security of workers that provide for no prior notice, ed) but made an appeal for the reduction of the protest to minimize the inconvenience for citizens in a period of resumption of activities. “The Commission – reads the letter to the trade unions – has resolved to make a strong appeal to the sense of responsibility of the proclaiming subjects, so that they contain the duration of the abstention by reducing it to four hours, in order to avoid further prejudice to the constitutional rights of citizens users in the delicate phase of resuming school, work and production activities following the summer break “.

The response of the synacates, however, was negative: “By virtue of the serious critical issues reported and considering, unfortunately, that the attacks on personnel continue even after our declaration of strike – the acronyms replied – we are forced to inform you that the invitation to reduce the duration of the strike with a ‘merely symbolic’ dimension cannot be accepted “.

“We are in solidarity with all the workers in the transport sector, but we consider the decision of the unions to refuse the request of the Guarantee Commission on strikes to reduce the abstention of local public transport from eight to four hours, proclaimed for Friday 16, very serious. kind are completely wrong and do not solve the problems of the workers in the least, “the president of AssoutentiFurio Truzzi.

I attack Rome. The portal of the Capitoline company acknowledges the fact that “for the day of 16 September 2022, Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Faisa Cisal, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Tpl have declared an 8-hour strike” and that “the service on the entire network it will not be guaranteed, therefore, from 8.30 to 16.30 “. In the territory of Roma Capitale, the strike affects the entire Atac network and the entire RomaTpl network. On the Atac network, the strike also affects connections made by other operators under subcontracting. The articulation of the strike means that “races on the entire network from 8.30 to 16.30 will not be guaranteed. At the end of the strike, the service will be reactivated on the entire network”. Moreover, during the strike, “the service of escalators, lifts and stair lifts will not be guaranteed in the stations of the metro network that will remain open, if necessary”. Nor will “the service of the ticket offices be guaranteed; the interchange parking lots will remain open. The service of the online ticket offices will not be interrupted”. Channels for receiving information: Web: www.atac.roma.it; Twitter: @infoatac; Whatsapp: by sending a short text requesting information to the number 335.1990679.

Atm Milano. On the website of the Milanese transport company, a national strike is announced, warning that “the service of subways, trams, buses and trolleybuses could be affected by the strike between 8:45 am and 3 pm. The vehicles are guaranteed for the rest of the day “. As for the Como-Brunate funicular” the strike could have consequences on the funicular service from 8:30 to 16:30“. In the detail of the Autoguidovie Lines, however,” the buses could be affected by the strike between 11am and 3pm and between 6pm and 10pm“. And it should also be remembered that since the strike was proclaimed” against episodes of aggression against front line personnel registered throughout the national territory in recent months “- pursuant to art. 2 paragraph 7 of law 146/90 et seq. mm. – it is envisaged that the provisions regarding minimum notice do not apply in cases of abstention from protest work due to serious events damaging the safety and security of workers.

THE STRIKE IN MILAN

Ann Naples. On the ANM website we read of a double interruption. “Anm informs that on Friday 16 September the UILTRASPORTI trade union organization proclaimed a 4-hour strike action by the ANM workers of Line 1, from 11.30 to 15.30. On the same date an 8-hour national strike was proclaimed, from 9.00 to 17.00 from the trade unions CGIL – CISL – UIL – UGL – FAISA CISAL – ORSA “. Here are the repercussions on traffic: Funiculars: last morning run guaranteed at 9.20. The service resumes with the first afternoon run at 17.00; Metro Line 1: last morning run guaranteed by Piscinola at 9.16 and by Garibaldi at 9.14. The service resumes with the first afternoon run from Piscinola at 17.12 and from Garibaldi at 17.52; Surface Lines: (tram, bus, trolleybus) stop at the service from 9:00 to 17:00. The last departures will be made about 30 minutes before the start of the strike to resume about 30 minutes after the end of the strike.

Gtt Turin. Here is the forecast of the impacts for the lines of the Piedmontese capital: URBAN-SUBURBAN, UNDERGROUND, CUSTOMER ASSISTANTS: from 4.00 pm to the end of the service; EXTRA-URBAN BUS service and SFMA RAILWAY service – Venaria-Airport-Ceres: from 5.30 pm to the end of the service (from 4.00 pm to the end of the service, the SF2 bus lines between Venaria and Turin and vice versa may not be guaranteed); Sfm1 Railway Service – Rivarolo – Chieri: from 5.30 pm to the end of the service with respect for the warranty period from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm; Personnel assigned to CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTERS: from 3.00 pm to the end of the service.