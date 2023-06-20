Home » Transport, the system to come: Italy is also focusing on territorial tourism
Transport, the system to come: Italy is also focusing on territorial tourism

Transport, the system to come: Italy is also focusing on territorial tourism

The transport system needs to be completely transformed, that’s how. The analysis

An innovative vision of collective mobility in support of a new concept of public expenditure regulation. For too long the system of public transport is anchored on old and outdated paradigms, basic elements of the distribution of public spending for Regions and Autonomous Provinces. The former National Transport Fund, although replenished whenever a spending increaseno longer responds to the needs of territories, companies and, above all, users, who move with completely different logic compared to what happened before the pandemic.

And regulation system which does not take into account the deeply modified dynamics and which has always considered the system “Territory – Tourism – Transport” in a complementary way or even in opposition. Today, the system of “tre T” must be approached with a single and unitary vision, extreme attention must be paid to companies in the real economy and finance together with central and local institutions and civil society.

