Transportation bonus 60 euros, from income requirements to how to apply

From today you can submit the request for the long-awaited transport bonus. The 60 euro incentive aims to support families, students and workers in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, as well as for national railway transport services in this phase of price increases fuel prices. The wait for families was long. Then came the note from the Ministry of Labor which last week announced that applications could be presented starting today, Monday 17 April.

Countdown Transport bonus, questions starting from Monday 17 April: here’s how to do it and who is entitled to it Sandra Riccio April 14, 2023



How to apply

From 8 am the digital platform will be active to access the incentive for family transport. Citizens with a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros in the year 2022 and who will apply by 31 December 2023 through the portal can benefit from the voucher, up to a maximum amount of 60 euros. www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it. The bonus can be requested for oneself or for a dependent minor beneficiary. The applicant logs in with SPID or Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and indicates the tax code of the beneficiary, for example the parent can request the bonus for a minor child.

The funds

There are 100 million euros available, from the Fund set up at the Dicastery as provided for by the decree-law of 14 January 2023 n. 5, converted with the law of 10 March 2023 n. 23 and by the decree n. 4/2023 of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, in agreement with the Ministers of Economy and Finance and of Infrastructure and Transport. As mentioned, you can apply online for the benefit for yourself or for a minor over whom you have parental authority or representation. Each beneficiary will be able to request a transport bonus per month, by 31 December 2023 and until resources run out. First class, executive, business, club executive, lounge, premium, working area and business lounge services are excluded. There is the possibility of requesting the discount electronically on the platform and purchasing the pass physically at the ticket office at a later time, showing, at the time of purchase, the code received at the end of the procedure.

The audience of interested parties

According to the latest Istat data, every day in Italy 26.8 million Italians use means of transport to go to school or work, 45.4% of the resident population. This is what emerges from an analysis by Assoutenti. Of these, 5.4 million use public transport: 1.2 million use the train, 1.9 million trams and buses, 807 thousand the metro and 1.5 million buses or coaches. The region where public transport is used the most to reach school or the workplace is Lombardy, 1,025,000 people a day, followed by Lazio, with 773,000 trips. «In the face of these impressive numbers, the Transport Bonus, despite being a small incentive and reserved for citizens with an ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros, could represent an aid for the less well-off or large households, at a time when inflation and high bills have significantly impoverished the Italians» comments the president Furio Truzzi.