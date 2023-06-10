Traton: VW subsidiary expects additional costs of one billion euros from new exhaust gas regulations

MAN boss Alexander Vlaskamp criticizes the planned EU emissions regulation Euro 7 as nonsensical. The manager, on the other hand, welcomes the federal government’s truck toll plans. The money should not flow into the rails.

Dhe commercial vehicle subsidiary of Volkswagen GroupTraton, expects major financial burdens from the planned EU exhaust gas regulation Euro 7. “In the event that the law comes about as planned, we will be burdened with enormous costs of roughly one billion euros in the group for the investment in an expiring technology, although we are facing a huge transformation,” says Alexander Vlaskamp, ​​member of the Traton board and head of the subsidiary MAN in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG.

also read

In terms of climate policy, Euro 7 for trucks is “an absolutely nonsensical package,” says the manager. “The proposed rules for cleaning are defined so strictly that we actually need more fuel and the nitrogen oxides are still only marginally reduced.”

About the entire life of a truck consumption would increase by a good 3.5 percent. Instead of the new emission standard, Vlaskamp called for subsidies for the purchase of new trucks with the Euro 7 standard to replace older vehicles.

Additional expenses due to truck tolls for the installation of charging stations

The MAN boss welcomed the increase in truck tolls planned by the federal government through a CO₂ tax. “What bothers us is that some of the levy is being misused,” he said. Instead of using the additional income to expand the railway line, one should “invest more in the development of the charging infrastructure”.

See also SST ʵʩз ʾ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮ also read

In addition, the toll will have no steering effect if it is already increased on December 1, 2023 – “because then neither the vehicles nor the infrastructure will be available”.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.