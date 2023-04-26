Home » Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive
Business

Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive

by admin
Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive

Germans are increasingly traveling by train.
picture alliance/dpa | Jorg Carstensen

Train travel is becoming increasingly popular among Germans, while air travel is steadily becoming less popular.

At the same time, flying has become 133 percent more expensive compared to the time before Corona. Train travel, on the other hand, has only become 20 percent more expensive.

This is shown by an evaluation of the travel portal Omio.

The Easter holidays are over – the planning of the summer holiday is just around the corner. The question now is: Where do I go next and how do I get to my holiday destination?

read too

Public transport fanboys: Rydes founders René Braun and Martin Miodownik (from left).

These founders want to earn money from the 49-euro ticket

An evaluation by the travel portal Omio now shows that more and more Germans are relying on the train as a means of transport for their next vacation. Compared to the first quarter of 2019 – i.e. before the corona pandemic – train trips were booked around 20 percent more often. For this purpose, booking figures for the hundred most popular train routes were analyzed.

54 percent fewer flight bookings since 2019

The situation for airlines looks worse. According to Omio, the number of flight bookings fell by more than half (54 percent) over the same period.

At the same time, it can be seen that flying has become significantly more expensive, while the price development of train journeys is much more constant. Flying has become an average of 169 percent more expensive since the beginning of 2019. Train travel, however, only by 20 percent.

See also  Photovoltaics and microalgae production, technologies used together by Aeneas

read too

Refueling: This is what petrol and diesel currently costs in Germany

The trend is not only apparent in Germany. Price trends have also diverged in Great Britain. Train travel has increased in price by just 3 percent – flights by 71 percent.

In general, people’s desire to travel seems to be coming back. The number of searches on Omio’s website has increased by 133 percent since 2019.

You may also like

Opinions and Reviews, Is It Worth Investing?

Berlusconi, the new bulletin: “Optimal and convincing recovery”

ESOP trap: Employee loses hundreds of thousands of...

Oil, EIA: crude inventories down by 5 million...

Viessmann sells division: 106 million euros in bonuses...

The former Whirlpool factory in Naples switches to...

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the...

Nothing happened at the meeting, the renewal of...

Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the...

Schlein out of the way, a favor to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy