Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive

Train travel is becoming increasingly popular among Germans, while air travel is steadily becoming less popular. At the same time, flying has become 133 percent more expensive compared to the time before Corona. Train travel, on the other hand, has only become 20 percent more expensive. This is shown by an evaluation of the travel portal Omio.

The Easter holidays are over – the planning of the summer holiday is just around the corner. The question now is: Where do I go next and how do I get to my holiday destination?

An evaluation by the travel portal Omio now shows that more and more Germans are relying on the train as a means of transport for their next vacation. Compared to the first quarter of 2019 – i.e. before the corona pandemic – train trips were booked around 20 percent more often. For this purpose, booking figures for the hundred most popular train routes were analyzed.

54 percent fewer flight bookings since 2019

The situation for airlines looks worse. According to Omio, the number of flight bookings fell by more than half (54 percent) over the same period.

At the same time, it can be seen that flying has become significantly more expensive, while the price development of train journeys is much more constant. Flying has become an average of 169 percent more expensive since the beginning of 2019. Train travel, however, only by 20 percent.

The trend is not only apparent in Germany. Price trends have also diverged in Great Britain. Train travel has increased in price by just 3 percent – flights by 71 percent.

In general, people’s desire to travel seems to be coming back. The number of searches on Omio’s website has increased by 133 percent since 2019.