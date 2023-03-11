Home Business Travel by Robert Habeck and Cem Özdemir to Brazil
Business

Travel by Robert Habeck and Cem Özdemir to Brazil

by admin
Travel by Robert Habeck and Cem Özdemir to Brazil

BFederal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was there around the turn of the year, as was Environment Minister Steffi Lemke. At the end of January, Chancellor Olaf Scholz flew in, now Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir are coming: Brazil and its neighboring countries are currently high on the federal government’s travel list. On Saturday, the two Green Ministers set off with a business delegation, and they are not scheduled to return until Thursday. Such long journeys are unusual – especially when the points of contention in the coalition are piling up in Berlin.

But the federal government wants to seize the moment, and it has a name: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Under his right-wing populist predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, the Europeans gave the largest economy in Latin America a wide berth. Political and economic relations are now to be strengthened. Berlin observes with concern how the trade conflict between the USA and China is escalating and at the same time China and India are eagerly doing business with Russia. Together with Russia, India and China, Brazil forms the so-called BRIC group of emerging economies. The West is keen to avoid this becoming an anti-Western trading bloc.

Looking for alternatives to deforestation

One topic that should be at the top of the list during Habeck’s and Özdemir’s visit is the still unratified free trade agreement between the EU and the South American economic community Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The agreement would create the largest free trade area in the world. After 20 years of negotiations, the contract is in place, but it has not come into force because of criticism from Europe of Bolsonaro’s lax attitude to climate and forest protection.

Can look forward to a visit from Germany: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva


Can look forward to a visit from Germany: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
:


Image: EPA

Since the change of government in Brazil, the signs are better. Although there is still no sign of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, the new government in Brasília has made it clear that it will do more to protect the forest and the indigenous peoples. Financial and technological help from Europe is welcome. It is also about the question of what alternatives can be offered to the millions of people in this area. Because protection alone neither creates jobs nor feeds the population.

See also  Cem Özdemir: "Turkey plans make local meat almost unaffordable"

You may also like

Usa, 311,000 new jobs created by the American...

iPhone 17 Pro will be the most perfect...

Deutsche Post and Verdi agree on collective agreement...

Juve, the FIGC must deliver the “Covisoc card”:...

“China’s demographic dividend has been depleted” | Podcast...

Cutro, the victims are 76. Thousands march against...

That’s why Blackstone won’t go bust after the...

Covid, Brusaferro in the crosshairs: “Iss tampons cost...

Vegan instead of meat? Everyone wants currywurst, but...

An alternative to plastic comes from the alliance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy