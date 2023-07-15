Travel high-flying with a Cash Collect on airlines

The numbers say that the air transport sector is healthy and has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The compartment is in steady recovery since the end of the lockdowns imposed due to Covid and according to analysts’ estimates, the race is not destined to stop in the short term.

Passenger volume up year-to-date

In the United States, families continued to travel despite the high rise in inflation. The numbers provided by the Transportation Security Administration, an agency that monitors the volume of passengers at US airports, indicate that the number of travelers has reached 2019 levelsup from 94% recorded at the end of 2022 (referring to pre-pandemic volumes).

In Europe, the data provided by Eurocontrol (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), relating to passenger volumes of air flights within the region’s airport network, show a 13% year-to-date growth (compared to 2022), even if the airline sector still pays for a 10% gap compared to the levels reached before the pandemic. The missing piece for the full recovery of the sector in Europe is that of international tourism. At the end of March of this year, the volume of tourists arriving in the Old Continent was still around 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Ma the Chinese government’s decision to reopen to tourism, taken at the beginning of the year, promise to give a boost to the entire sector. In fact, Chinese tourism, with its 155 million people and an annual expenditure of 250 billion dollars, globally and in 2019 alone, represents one of the most important growth drivers.

Cash Collect with guaranteed coupon flow every month

An alternative way to invest in aviation stocks is to use Investment Certificates such as Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premiums on baskets of recently issued BNP Paribas on the SeDeX market of Borsa Italiana. The new products, with a three-year duration (with expiry on 26 May 2026), envisage a fixed monthly premium between 0.70% and 1.45%, regardless of the performance of the underlyings that make up the basket.

The new Certificates therefore combine a guaranteed fixed premium with the possibility of early recall at the option of the Issuer. Therefore, both the fixed monthly premiums and the early repayment option are not linked to the performance of the underlying. Furthermore, investors may consider this issue as an attractive solution to diversify their portfolio by investing in equities from different sectors, such as the luxury sector, banking, insurance, energy, travel or technology.

The Airline Certificate

The new range also includes the Certificate on some airlines. It is about the product on Air France-KLM, American Airlines ed EasyJet (ISIN NLBNPIT1Q6K9) which pays a fixed premium equal to 1.12 euro of the Notional amount on a monthly basis (equal to a yield of 13.44% per annum), regardless of the performance of the underlyings. Starting from the ninth month (February 2024), the Issuer (BNP Paribas) has the option of exercising the option of early repayment: in this case the Certificate matures early and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount (100 euro ). Conversely, if the Issuer does not exercise the early repayment option, the Certificate pays a premium of €1.12 until its natural maturity.

Expiring, on 4 June 2026, if the quotation of all the securities making up the basket is greater than or equal to the barrier level (50% of the initial value of the underlyings), the Certificate expires and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount ( 100 euros). If the price of at least one of the underlyings is instead below the barrier level, the Certificate expires and pays a premium of 1.12 euro, plus an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst of the underlyings, with consequent partial or total loss of the Amount Notional.

What is the “Callable” option

An important novelty that characterizes this issue is the possibility for investors to receive an early refund of the Certificate at 100% of the notional amount starting from the ninth month: indeed, from 23 February 2024, the Issuer has the right to call the Certificate in advance on a monthly basis, giving investors at least 3 working days’ notice.

In practice, the investor receives a fixed premium guaranteed at the end of each month, while the possibility of early repayment allows you to benefit from an optimization of the return.

Analysts side with buy and hold

The consensus gathered by Bloomberg on the three stocks in the basket, which we report in the table above, is substantially neutral. More than half of the analysts who follow Air France-KLM and American Airlines recommend keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) with respect to purchase (buy) and sale (sell) judgments. On EasyJet, on the other hand, more than half of the analysts recommend buying the shares. In addition, the 12-month average target price indicates that these stocks are currently appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upside within the next 12 months.

This makes the underlyings of the basket suitable for strategies with a Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premium, i.e. for those who have one lateral or moderately bullish view of a given sector (in this case the airline sector) to obtain an attractive yield at the time of natural maturity or anticipated at the discretion of the issuer.

