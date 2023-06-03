Travel tips – how to save time at the airport this summer

What many do not know: Some airports in Germany also offer that travelers can book fixed time slots for the security check in advance. This is already possible at Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg, Hanover, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Berlin-Brandenburg airports. The service is free in Germany – in contrast to the fast lanes, which passengers may only use under certain conditions. Frequent flyer Jens Degner uses the service regularly: “Sometimes the slots are already fully booked. But the system works very well, so you can save a lot of waiting time.”