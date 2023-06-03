Home » Travel tips – how to save time at the airport this summer
Business

Travel tips – how to save time at the airport this summer

by admin
Travel tips – how to save time at the airport this summer

What many do not know: Some airports in Germany also offer that travelers can book fixed time slots for the security check in advance. This is already possible at Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg, Hanover, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Berlin-Brandenburg airports. The service is free in Germany – in contrast to the fast lanes, which passengers may only use under certain conditions. Frequent flyer Jens Degner uses the service regularly: “Sometimes the slots are already fully booked. But the system works very well, so you can save a lot of waiting time.”

See also  Real estate: house prices down 1% in the third quarter

You may also like

Here are five reasons why

Jeep, sales up in May: the best month...

Lease the VW T-Roc privately: The cheapest deal...

In Melfi production at risk, volumes halved for...

Urso in the US dismisses China “Only a...

Overnight external market: European and American stock markets...

Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: top deal under...

Resolution 37 of 05/22/2023 – Opinion pursuant to...

Greens call for higher costs for private jet...

Visco: “Correct EU policy, but I would have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy