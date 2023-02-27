Trips, over 90,000 flights cancelled: war and record flow weigh heavily

Over 90 thousand flights cancelled in the April-September period. Airlines, airport management companies, air traffic controllers, handling companies and border police from half of Europe explain that they are ready to manage a record flow expected for next summer. But in the meantime they take action.

The Amsterdam airport, the place with record queues and even requests not to show up at the terminal again, has asked the carriers to cut May flights by 5%, especially those in the morning, and set the maximum number at 66,000 of day travelers departing that month. Further west the other problematic plant in 2022, Londra Heathrowwill ban airlines from adding more frequencies during the summer.

In detail, as reported by the Courier, airlines have already de-sold 500 flights a day expected in this year’s peak semester within Europe. And many other frequencies will be eliminated in the coming weeks. It is the first confirmation that the past summer’s problems, with long queues at airports foreigners, thousands of links deleted e luggage lostare still not fully resolved, particularly in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Germany.

As mentioned before, in the last week European carriers have removed from sales channelsover 90,000 flights scheduled in the April-September period, something like 11.4 million seatsonly in connections within the continent. This is the elimination of 2.6% of the total scheduled takeoffs, but while small this figure is well above the historical average and indeed in line with last year’s cancellations which started in March and continued into October. The most affected areas appear to be the same as in summer 2022: United Kingdom, France, Holland and Germany.

Insiders explain that at least another 100,000 flights scheduled in the June-September period are at risk in the coming days. Eyes are focused above all on the months of June and July: in these two months, in 2022, the main companies – the groups Air France-Klm e Lufthansal’holding Iag, easyJet e le low cost Ryanair e Wizz Air — canceled 2.83% (June) and 1.83% (July) of flights.

