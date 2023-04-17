Home » Treasuries: Mixed returns, quarterly banking season continues
Treasuries: Mixed returns, quarterly banking season continues

The yields of Treasury US dollars were mixed today as investors weigh the outlook for the US economy after last week’s economic data suggested inflation may be easing and bank earnings season continued.

This morning, the 10-year Treasury yield
it fell less than a basis point to 3.5166%. The 2-year Treasury yield remains above 4% and is trading at 4.1139% after an increase of more than a basis point.

The 2-year Treasury yield cleared the key 4% level on Friday, despite data released during the week indicating a possible easing of inflationary pressures.

