US Treasury rates are pointing decisively higher, with 10-year yields flying above the 4.1% threshold and two-year yields exceeding 4.5%, a record high since 2007.

The markets are now pricing in the fourth consecutive Fed funds rate hike by Jerome Powell’s Fed, equal to 75 basis points, in the next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the European central bank. The meeting is scheduled for the next 1-2 November.

Endorsing the hawkish tone of the Fed, which continues undaunted to pursue its fight against inflation, was Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, who said in the last few hours that he does not see the reasons why the Fed should not bring rates to a level above 4.75%.

If that were the case, US rates would rise to a record high since the first half of 2006.