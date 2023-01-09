Focus on US Treasuries, after last Friday’s rally, when they benefited, like the stock market, from indications from the macroeconomic front.

December’s US jobs report was released on Friday, which found that the US economy created 223,000 new jobs last month, slightly above the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 200,000 new jobs. , and that wages, a crucial parameter for monitoring the inflation trend, grew at a slower pace than expected, reporting an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis, compared to the +0.4% expected.

With investors betting on a less hawkish Fed in hiking rates, 10-year US Treasury yields tumbled more than 16 basis points to 3.56%, while 2-year Treasury rates tumbled 18 .9 basis points to 4.264%.

30-year Treasury rates fell nearly -12 basis points to 3.68%.

Among the effects, the widening of the spread between yields on 10-year Treasuries and those on three-month US government bonds – the inversion of this curve is another signal that anticipates the advent of a recession -, at a record negative since 1982. Today yields on 10-year Treasuries are rising again, up to 3.582%, while rates on 2-year Treasuries are down to 4.251%.