







On January 12, 2023, treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.09%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.06%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.09%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.07%.

On January 12, the three major indexes rose and fell throughout the day, shrinking and fluctuating. On the disk, industrial master machines and smart manufacturing concept stocks strengthened collectively.Huachen equipmentrose more than 10%,Ningbo Jingda、Broad Intelligencedaily limit. The military industry stocks opened higher, stimulated by Chengfei Group’s backdoor listing.Tongda shares、Lijun shares、Baosheng sharesdaily limit. Digital economy concept stocks were active again in the afternoon,Topway Video3 boards,Tai Chi sharesOnce the daily limit. On the whole, market hotspots are still rotating rapidly, and most sectors show a trend of rising and falling. On the downside, many stocks with high popularity in the early stage dived in late trading,Xi’an food、Digital source technologydown limit,Xi’an Tourism、QuanjudeClose to the limit. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,400 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 681.5 billion, a decrease of 60.3 billion from the previous trading day, and the turnover fell below 700 billion. In terms of sectors, sectors such as Micro LED concept, industrial base machine, aero engine, and state-owned cloud are the top gainers, while beverage manufacturing, papermaking, retail, real estate and other sectors are the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.05%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.23%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.51%.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan