On December 15, 2022, treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range, and the main contract of 2-year treasury bond futures (TS) remained flat.5-Year Treasury Bond Futures(TF) main contract fell 0.05%, 10-year treasury bond futures (T) main contract fell 0.112%.

China News Service, December 15th, the central bank’s open market today launched 650 billion yuan of 1-year MLF and 2 billion yuan of 7-day reverse repurchase operations, and the winning bid rates remained unchanged at 2.75% and 2.0%, respectively. Today, 500 billion yuan of MLF and 2 billion yuan of reverse repurchases expired, achieving a net investment of 150 billion yuan.

