Home Business Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the main 10-year Treasury bond futures contract rose 0.20% | Treasury bond futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the main 10-year Treasury bond futures contract rose 0.20% | Treasury bond futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the main 10-year Treasury bond futures contract rose 0.20% | Treasury bond futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com


Hot column

Self-selected stock data center market center capital flow simulation trading

client


On October 12, 2022, treasury bond futures rose across the board, and the main contract of 2-year treasury bond futures (TS) rose 0.04%.5-Year Treasury Bond Futures(TF) main contract rose 0.14%, 10-year Treasury bond futures (T) main contract rose 0.20%.

On October 12, the central bank conducted a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operation today, and the winning rate was 2.00%, the same as before. As today’s 14-day reverse repurchase of 67 billion yuan expired, a net withdrawal of 65 billion yuan was achieved on that day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan

See also  Zhu Hong, a senior statistician from the Department of Industry of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises

You may also like

A small shareholder defeats the ECB: the Carige...

Dull and disheartened young people, the post Covid...

Circular Economy: Stellantis presents the complete plan for...

International oil prices rebound, European energy security adds...

Santanchè rejected again, the new auditors refuse to...

The Fed continues to raise interest rates aggressively,...

Mps, nothing done by the board of directors...

NVIDIA announced that the RTX 4090 public version...

Pinterest becomes the car manufacturers’ platform to reach...

Pound rises as BoE indicates it may extend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy