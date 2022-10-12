On October 12, 2022, treasury bond futures rose across the board, and the main contract of 2-year treasury bond futures (TS) rose 0.04%.5-Year Treasury Bond Futures(TF) main contract rose 0.14%, 10-year Treasury bond futures (T) main contract rose 0.20%.
On October 12, the central bank conducted a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operation today, and the winning rate was 2.00%, the same as before. As today’s 14-day reverse repurchase of 67 billion yuan expired, a net withdrawal of 65 billion yuan was achieved on that day.
Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan