On July 29, 2022, treasury bond futures rose across the board, and the main contract of 2-year treasury bond futures (TS) rose 0.11%.5-Year Treasury Bond FuturesThe (TF) main contract rose 0.22%, and the 10-year Treasury bond futures (T) main contract rose 0.36%.

On July 29, the central bank will launch the seventh central bank bill swap (CBS) operation in 2022. The current operation volume is 5 billion yuan, the term is 3 months, and the coupon rate is 2.35%.

On July 29, the central bank launched a 7-day reverse repurchase operation of 2 billion yuan today, as 3 billion yuan of reverse repurchase expired today, achieving a net return of 1 billion yuan.

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan