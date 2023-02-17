







Treasury bond futures: The stock market fell and bond futures rebounded yesterday, and the short-term is still in a range-bound stage

【Market performance】

Treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range in the morning and closed up in the afternoon. The 10-year main contract rose 0.16%, the 5-year main contract rose 0.08%, and the 2-year main contract rose 0.04%. The yield of major inter-bank interest rate bonds has not changed much. As of press time, the yield of the 10-year CDB active bond “22 CDB 20” has risen by 0.2bp, and the yield of the 10-year treasury bond active bond “22 Interest-bearing Treasury Bond 25” has dropped by 0.2 bp, the yield of the 4-year CDB active bond “22 CDB 08” rose by 0.6bp, and the yield of the 7-year CDB active bond “22 Interest-bearing Treasury Bond 27” fell by 0.25bp.

【Funds】

In terms of the open market, the central bank launched 487 billion yuan of reverse repurchase, and 453 billion yuan of reverse repurchase expired that day, with a net investment of 34 billion yuan. In terms of funds, in terms of funds, the central bank increased the reverse repurchase in the open market on Thursday and turned it into a single-day net release. However, due to the impact of the tax period, the funds still showed a trend of convergence. The main repurchase rates rose across the board, and the overnight repurchase Weighted rates have rebounded above the 2% mark. Although the amount of reverse repurchase has increased during the tax period, the net investment is still limited, and subsequent changes still need to pay attention to the operation of the central bank.

【News】

In January, 36 of the 70 large and medium-sized cities in China saw a month-on-month increase in the price of new commercial housing, compared to 15 cities in December last year; from a month-on-month perspective, Hefei and Shanghai led the way with a rise of 0.7%, while Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen rose by 0.4% and fell by 0.2% respectively. , down 0.2%. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in January, the sales price of commodity housing in first-tier cities turned up month-on-month, while the month-on-month decline in second- and third-tier cities slowed down.

【Operation Suggestions】

In the short term, due to the impact of the stock market decline, the next period of bonds will be driven up by emotional disturbances, but currently facing the disturbance of the tax period and the expiration of a large number of reverse repurchases, it is expected that the funds will be tightened in stages. The shock is weak, and the whole is still in the stage of range shock. It is recommended that short-term unilateral transactional demand remain neutral, and the T2303 operating range refers to 99.1-100.5.Considering that the IRR is low during the duration of the 2303 contract, the pressure to move short positions is relatively high. After a short-term correction, it is expected that the price difference between 2303 and 2306 may widen. It is recommended to pay attention to the opportunity to widen the spread

[贵金属]

Precious metals: U.S. producer price index PPI exceeds expectations, strengthens interest rate hike expectations, precious metals are weak and volatile

【Market review】

Overnight, the United States announced that the producer price index PPI in January continued to fall from 6.5% to 6% year-on-year, but it was much higher than market expectations, and the month-on-month increase of 0.5% was the largest increase in eight months. The high production prices of enterprises have strengthened the market’s expectation of raising interest rates. At the same time, some Fed officials supported the increase in interest rate hikes. The US dollar index rebounded to above 104 in response, and the yield of US bonds also rose. Precious metals remained weak and volatile. After opening slightly higher, COMEX gold futures generally fluctuated within a narrow range around the opening price, closing at US$1,845.3/oz, a slight drop of 0.07%; COMEX silver futures fluctuated relatively more and fell simultaneously, closing at US$21.56/oz, down 0.28%.

【Outlook】

The strong employment and stubborn inflation data in the United States reflect that the economy is still supported, and the rebound in consumption data further confirms this situation. The market’s weak expectations continue to face corrections. In addition, Fed officials have successively delivered speeches, still emphasizing the hawkish stance on inflationary pressures. The line of monetary policy, the probability of raising interest rates in June will increase. Under the general logic that US inflation fails to see a significant decline, the US dollar index and US bond yields will be supported. The bulls remain cautious and put pressure on the price of gold. The price of gold fluctuates below US$1,900 (415 yuan) in the short term.

The impact of short-term financial attributes on silver has strengthened compared with negative negative forces, while industrial demand has weakened due to the impact of economic recession expectations. In addition, physical investment demand from India and other regions has decreased, and the downward trend in inventories has eased. Silver prices are dragged down by gold. The decline is even greater, and it will remain weak and volatile below $22 (5,000 yuan) in the short term.

【Technical】

COMEX gold continues to fall sharply and destroys the long-term arrangement of the moving average. The lower support is near the 60-day moving average of 1840 US dollars. Resistance, the lower support is around $21.5, the expansion of the MACD green column is suspended, but the bearish force still dominates the market.

【Funds】

The positions of gold and silver ETFs stopped falling in the previous precious metals rally but have not yet rebounded significantly. Retail investors and long-term funds have limited interest in returning funds. Residents’ disposable income and deposits have decreased or suppressed financial investment demand.

【Operation Suggestions】

The trend of precious metals is weak and unilaterally recommends shorting rallies, and continuing to hold long gold-silver ratios.

