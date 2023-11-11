Treasury Department Aware of Cyberattack Against China’s Largest Bank

The US Treasury Department is aware of a cyberattack against China‘s largest bank that reportedly disrupted trading in the US Treasury market and is in contact with financial regulators. A spokesperson for the US Treasury said on Friday that the department is monitoring the situation. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) financial services, which manages operations and other services for financial institutions, reported that this week’s ransomware attack disrupted some of its systems. However, the bank has taken parts of the affected systems offline to limit the impact of the attack. The New York-based company said it was investigating and had reported the problem to authorities. All Treasury operations executed on Wednesday and repo financing operations on Thursday were settled, with ICBC’s banking, email, and other systems not affected. According to reports, the attack was carried out by the LockBit ransomware syndicate, a Russian-speaking group that does not target former Soviet countries. The cybersecurity company Emsisoft has described LockBit as one of the most efficient ransomware variants, active since September 2019 and having attacked thousands of organizations. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association declined to comment on the attack.

