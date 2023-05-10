Treasury list wins at Enel, Scaroni president

ROME. The blitz of the hedge fund Covalis Capital on Enel fails. The list presented by the Treasury won the majority of votes in the meeting that renewed the council this afternoon, obtaining 49.10% of the votes: therefore 6 out of 9 councilors were taken from the ministry’s list, including Flavio Cattaneo who, on Friday, will be appointed managing director at the first board meeting, while Paolo Scaroni will be directly elected chairman.

The structure set up by the management committee, under the aegis of Assogestioni, and which three years ago had raked in the majority of votes, comes second this round, with 43.49% of the votes. In the game of quotients, therefore, the 6.94% collected from the capital represented at the meeting is not enough for Covalis. Which, as the rumors on the eve suggested, was lower than expected, even at 65%, with only 34 people physically present in the room.

Satisfaction leaks from the government: “It’s not the season for owls – says Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti -. An excellent result has been added, better than three years ago, not simple and obvious, which rewards fairness and not unfairness. I wish the new top management and all the directors a good job”.

The rejection of the meeting does not even allow Covalis to send to the vote his presidential candidate, the former Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland banker, Marco Mazzucchelli, who remains out of the game. In the end, the vote on the president only concerns Paolo Scaroni who has no problem exceeding 50% of voters. For him it is a plebiscite: 97.24% of those present say yes, 0.66% no, while 2.08% abstain.

Covalis’ strategy has the sole outcome of splitting the funds front, in all favor of the Mef. He also fails the last appeal of the hedge fund, entrusted to the lawyer Fabrizio Arossa, who tries to smooth the corners of the initiative, saying that the list was not “against but” above all to encourage an open and transparent debate for all shareholders ”.

The assembly also marks the end of Francesco Starace’s ewra. “All the crises we have faced have turned into an opportunity,” he tells shareholders. And again: “The strategy we have implemented is suitable for dealing with very different economic cycles. These 9 years at the helm of the company, with three mandates, have been wonderful for the results achieved and for how we got there. I’m leaving a company where I’ve worked for 23 years, to which I’ve given a lot and which has given me a lot, I can’t hide my emotion. I wish the best possible success to the new board”.