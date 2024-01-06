Treasury Secretary Yellen says the U.S. economy is heading for a “soft landing” | Employment | Presidential Election | Biden

U.S. Economy Experiencing “Soft Landing,” Says Treasury Secretary Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated on Friday, January 5, that the U.S. economy is achieving a “soft landing,” with inflation easing and showing no signs of a sharp economic downturn. The statement comes in light of the latest employment report released by the U.S. Department of Labor, which showed that 216,000 new non-farm jobs were added in December 2023, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.

“I think what we’re seeing now is a soft landing, so to speak, and I hope this soft landing continues,” Yellen said in an interview with CNN. She also credited the hard work and participation of Americans in the labor market and the Biden administration’s efforts to create incentives and provide the tools needed to help the economy grow.

The strong performance in the labor market has surpassed economists’ expectations, reducing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing an interest rate cut in March this year. Despite the positive job data, President Joe Biden continues to confront negative sentiment about the economy as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

In response to the latest jobs report, President Biden highlighted that the U.S. economy created 2.7 million new jobs in 2023 and that wages and wealth for American workers are now higher than before the outbreak, after adjusting for inflation.

“I will not stop fighting for American workers and American families. I know that for many Americans, some prices are still too high, and I am doing everything I can to lower daily costs for hard-working Americans,” President Biden said in his speech on the December jobs report.

The U.S. economy’s performance and the Biden administration’s efforts to support American workers and families will likely remain key topics as the 2024 presidential election draws near.

This news article was compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Haoyue. The image accompanying the article was taken on November 2, 2023, in Washington, showing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking at an event about the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific economic strategy. (Madalina Vasiliu/English Epoch Times)

Share this: Facebook

X

