Homeowners support climate-friendly heating replacement. This is shown by a survey by the non-profit consulting company co2online. A total of 79 percent of the participants demand that outdated fossil heating systems be replaced with climate-friendly ones. The results of the survey were published today in the “Trend Report Heat Transition in Germany” ( www.co2online.de/trendreport-waermewende) published.

Majority support for the 65 percent renewable rule

When it comes to their heating, the homeowners surveyed want politicians to be comprehensible and reliable. Most of them support the introduction of a mandatory 65 percent renewable rule. In order to convince even more people of the regulation, financial support, trained tradespeople and more transparency about the legislative project would have to be given.

The survey also makes it clear that the discussions about a so-called heating ban have led to great uncertainty. At the same time, there is still a lot of ignorance about the technical possibilities of renovation and modernization measures. More than 73 percent of those surveyed rated the planning security as not good or rather not good and almost half of the respondents were financially concerned about the issue of changing the heating system.

Demonstrate the future of heating

“The homeowners surveyed support the goal of the heat transition,” says Tanja Loitz, Managing Director of co2online. “However, the current debate about the details of the law is leading to massive uncertainty and deep concern that we will not be able to meet possible challenges.” Politicians must use clear guidelines, funding programs and information to show what the future of heating is and how consumers can make the change themselves.

The acceptance of homeowners is an important prerequisite for the success of a committed heat transition. A broad and neutral range of information and advice from independent actors can help to meet the wishes and concerns of the population. This includes energy advice, local energy agencies, consumer advice centers and online advice portals. co2online has the most important questions from homeowners about the planned legislation www.co2online.de/themenspezial/geg-kompakt answered.

About co2 online

The non-profit consulting company co2online ( www.co2online.de) stands for climate protection that works. Since 2003, more than 50 energy and communication experts have campaigned, energy calculators and practice checks to reduce electricity and heating energy consumption in private households to a minimum. The action impulses that trigger these actions make a measurable contribution to CO2 reduction. The focus is on electricity and heating energy in buildings, modernization, construction and help with dealing with subsidies. co2online is supported by the European Commission, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection as well as the media, science and business.

