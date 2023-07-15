Trend reversal due to demand – costs for installing solar systems have risen significantly – News

Solar energy is becoming more important in Switzerland: almost 60 percent more photovoltaic systems were installed in 2022 than in the previous year. The industry thus set a new record. Demand is so great that the installation costs have risen significantly for the first time. That shows a new one Study of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).

So far, prices have fallen year after year or remained about the same, but now they are rising significantly for the first time: the solar system on the roof costs around 12 percent more on average than in the previous year, the SFOE has calculated.

In the study, the offers of more than 4000 photovoltaic systems were examined in detail. On the one hand, the material became more expensive and, on the other hand, wages also rose. Among other things, the modules, i.e. the solar panels that are mounted on the roof, became more expensive last year.

Bottlenecks and logistic problems

This is a temporary phenomenon, says David Stickelberger, head of market and politics at the Swissolar industry association. On the one hand, there were bottlenecks with the mainly Asian producers. On the other hand, there were difficulties in transporting the modules to Europe, according to Stickelberger. “But that has largely returned to normal. There are hardly any delivery bottlenecks with the modules anymore.»

There are still bottlenecks with other components, for example with the inverters that are needed to convert the electricity. In addition, there was a lack of skilled workers. That is one of the reasons for the increased costs. Stickelberger estimates that around 1,000 additional employees will be needed in the solar industry in Switzerland in the next few years. “Of course, this also includes functions in marketing, administration and so on in these growing and newly emerging companies.”

Training offensive in the solar industry

The demand for photovoltaic systems has been so great in recent years that companies have had trouble keeping up and expanding capacities accordingly. A household that is currently ordering a photovoltaic system usually has to wait six months or more for it to be delivered and installed.

The industry responded with an offensive in training. In the past year alone, a number of people undertook training and further education in order to be able to install photovoltaic systems. There are now more than 1,000 companies with 10,000 employees in the solar industry in Switzerland. In the coming year, an apprenticeship will be offered for the first time – training as a solar technician.

The growth calms down

The industry association Swissolar continues to expect numerous orders, even if growth is likely to weaken, says David Stickelberger from Swissolar. “This year we will certainly not be able to do 60 percent again. Growth is more likely to be 20 to 30 percent.” However, the fact that growth is calming down is also beneficial for the companies. “They have to consolidate to the new size they have grown to.”

Photovoltaic systems remain an interesting option for many households and companies. Although the systems have become more expensive in recent months, they also generate higher yields because electricity has become more expensive. The higher costs are thus partially compensated.

