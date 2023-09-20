Trend-setting Why the “Andreas Rettig” personality is not just about the DFB

The appointment of Andreas Rettig as Sports Director of the German Football Association is a strategic decision that could also have an impact on the competitiveness of German football.

Events are currently moving fast at the German Football Association (DFB). After the dismissal of the team boss, Hansi Flick, on September 10th, it was announced on September 15th that the vacant position of “Managing Director of Sports” would be filled by Andreas Rettig. On September 17th, the two management heavyweights, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Mintzlaff, resigned from the DFB’s “task force” that was convened after the World Cup exit in Qatar (https://www.faz.net/aktuell/sport/fussball/andreas-rettig-berufung-rummenigge-und-mintzlaff-verlassen-dfb-taskforce-19180680.html). The fact that the task force acted as a toothless tiger for months without the authority to act and make decisions and therefore lacked effectiveness is an understandable argument. Rettig’s appointment is likely to have significantly accelerated the withdrawal of the two actors mentioned. Andreas Rettig, former Bundesliga manager in Freiburg, Cologne, Augsburg and St. Pauli as well as managing director of the German Football League (DFL), is considered a critic of the so-called economization and commercialization of football. In the past, for example, Rettig has expressed criticism of the influence of private investors in the English Premier League as well as the transfer policy of FC Bayern Munich or the World Cup in Qatar (see Takac 2020; Schmid 2023). He also seems to represent the concerns of smaller professional clubs rather than those of the larger clubs (Walther 2023). In this respect, the decision should point the way for the medium-term development of German professional football. The role of the new strong man at the DFB, Hans-Joachim Watzke, is particularly interesting.

The capital resources and the options for obtaining capital determine a company’s investment options. The investment opportunities in turn influence business success. It also applies to football companies that clubs with the appropriate financial resources are able to buy players whose human capital is scarce and who therefore have a high price (cf. Richau et al. 2021). Sooner or later, the investment opportunities also have an impact on sporting success. “Money scores goals after all.” (Frick 2005). Franck (2010) points out that the club constitution and thus the distribution of disposal rights has a significant influence on the raising of capital and thus on the competitiveness of German clubs.

Of course, the ranking effect in a league, which manifests itself in the fact that the strengthening of one club simultaneously results in the weakening of the other clubs in the league, can result in considerable incentives to overinvest (keyword: rat race; Akerlof 1976). This phenomenon, which is particularly reflected in the commitment of “expensive” players, can be fueled by easier access to the capital market – in principle, a parallel shift in the budget line takes place (Daumann 2023). This issue can certainly be addressed and problematized as a result of unhindered access to the capital market, but the rat race-related consequence of clubs going bankrupt during the current season has so far been largely successfully prevented by the licensing process. In this respect, it seems only logical to interpret the “buyability of sporting success” (Franck 2010, p. 3) as a given framework in which the clubs currently operating on the market operate.

Proponents of repealing the so-called 50+1 rule, which fundamentally prohibits private investors from acquiring the majority of voting rights in a football corporation, argue that German clubs are disadvantaged in international competition for valuable players and ultimately also from a sporting perspective. Opening the league to private investors could therefore mean a boost for Germany as a football location, so that international successes not only represent pleasing individual achievements, but also increase the competitive opportunities for a larger number of German clubs. At the same time, the level of tension within the league is likely to increase because, similar to the Premier League, clubs that were previously considered rather weak can now be led to the top performance by powerful investors and endanger the position of the previous top clubs. These possibilities are also beginning to become clear in the Bundesliga through the not entirely insignificant successes of TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Andreas Rettig is more in favor of tightening the 50+1 rule and even calls for clubs like Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Leverkusen to be spun off from the Bundesliga (n.d. n.d.). At this point we can only speculate about the motives; they may be purely ideological in nature. The interests of Hans-Joachim Watzke, who is also managing director of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, are likely to be different. In contrast to Rummenigge and Mintzlaff, Watzke also supports maintaining the 50+1 rule. For Watzke, the “abolition of the 50+1 rule […] a taboo” (https://www.spox.com/de/sport/fussball/bundesliga/2207/News/watzke-50-plus-1-abschaffung-dagegen.html). On the other hand, FC Bayern Munich, for example as stated by its then CEO, Oliver Kahn, was open to repealing the regulation “in the struggle to be more attractive and competitive for investors” (https://sport.sky.de/fussball/artikel/bundesliga-abschaffung-der-50-1-regel-fuer-watzke-ein-tabu/12663449/34090). From Borussia Dortmund’s point of view, this seems understandable, as a place on the national podium and expanding the sporting and economic lead over other German clubs may be the priority goal compared to increasing the competitiveness of the Bundesliga and German football as a whole.

Of course, Rettig will strive for balance and diplomacy in his new role (see Schmid 2023), but the decision is also likely to strengthen Watzke’s position within German football, which is evident in the reactions of Rummenigge and Mintzlaff. A power struggle for the fundamental direction of German professional football is likely to have broken out around the personality of “Andreas Rettig”, from which the camp of 50+1 supporters emerged as the winner, at least for the time being.

