Trending sports series – Tour de France hopes for more viewers thanks to Netflix series – News

A new Netflix documentary looks behind the scenes of the Tour de France. Such sports documentary series are in vogue. Because not only the streaming service benefits from them.

After the Tour de Suisse, which was overshadowed by the tragic death of Gino Mäder, the most famous cycling race in the world has been running since Saturday: the Tour de France. A month before the start of the tour, the documentary series on the cycle race started on Netflix.

People today want a glimpse behind the scenes.

Such documentary series about a sport are in vogue. Because people interested in sports don’t just want live sports on TV these days. They want to learn more about a sport and the athletes behind it, says Pascal Schulte, sales manager at market research company Nielsen Sports. “Today, viewers want background stories and behind-the-scenes insights. This documentation makes it possible. »

Series about Formula 1 led to more fans

It is therefore not surprising that there are more and more documentary series, such as those on the Tour de France. With her, the Netflix streaming service wants to build on the success of a series about Formula 1 that started in 2019, Pascal Schulte suspects. It reached a very large audience. According to figures from Nielsen Sports, 130 million people watched the first season. So almost twice as many as watch a Formula 1 race on average.

Not only Netflix, but also Formula 1 as a whole benefited from the series. Because the sport became more popular, as surveys by Nielsen Sports showed. In the USA, for example, the number of fans has increased by ten percent in three years, from 45 to 50 million. Because of the series, people who weren’t interested before were now watching Formula 1 races, says Pascal Schulte. “The effects that the documentary had were quite remarkable.”

Everyone involved benefits from documentary series

Accordingly, there are now many imitators, for example the organizer of the Tour de France ASO, who wants to win a new audience for cycling with the Netflix series about the famous cycling race. Whether this succeeds depends on how successful the documentary series on the Tour de France actually becomes. They don’t have any figures for this yet, says Pascal Schulte.

Caption: A camera crew follows the Tour de France (07/11/21) IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Sponsors could also benefit greatly from good ratings – be it for the Netflix series or for the bike races, says Hans-Willi Brokes from the ESB Marketing Network, an association of sports and marketing organizations. Because sponsors benefit when their advertising is seen often. And that’s the case in the Netflix series. “The advertising on the jerseys, the vehicles and the boards are of course visible and thus have a higher value”. The racing teams benefit from this. Because they want to get as much money as possible from the sponsors for advertising. The documentary series benefits everyone involved.

