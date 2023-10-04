Home » Trends and innovations – that’s what visitors need to know
Business

Trends and innovations – that’s what visitors need to know

by admin
Trends and innovations – that’s what visitors need to know

Despite all this, the ailing manufacturer is represented at the gaming fair with around 50 games, which visitors can put through their paces at the Haba stand. In addition to several new products in the family and children’s play area, this also includes company-owned classics such as the 2019 children’s game of the year “Valley of the Vikings”, “Orchard” and “Pustekuchen”, which has been accompanying children as they grow up for 20 years. “We are concentrating on what has made us strong over the past decades,” says Stefanie Frieß, responsible for sales and marketing in the Haba management. On the one hand, the trade fair appearance is an important stimulus for specialist retailers and, on the other hand, it is a clear commitment to the Haba brand.

See also  Thus online shopping changes the mobility of cities

You may also like

Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves rates unchanged....

Booming Car Sales During National Day Holiday: New...

Legendary investor is investing billions in these two...

Mazda MX-30 R-EV, the return of the Wankel:...

Chinese Assets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Stock Plunge...

Co-bosses at Privatbank – Two people in the...

US Dollar Faces Volatility as Government Shutdown is...

Appeal from telcos to the EU: «Big tech...

Brazilian Stocks Experience Decline, IBOVESPA Falls 1.42%

Intel plans to spin off its programmable chip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy