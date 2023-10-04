Trends and innovations – that’s what visitors need to know

Despite all this, the ailing manufacturer is represented at the gaming fair with around 50 games, which visitors can put through their paces at the Haba stand. In addition to several new products in the family and children’s play area, this also includes company-owned classics such as the 2019 children’s game of the year “Valley of the Vikings”, “Orchard” and “Pustekuchen”, which has been accompanying children as they grow up for 20 years. “We are concentrating on what has made us strong over the past decades,” says Stefanie Frieß, responsible for sales and marketing in the Haba management. On the one hand, the trade fair appearance is an important stimulus for specialist retailers and, on the other hand, it is a clear commitment to the Haba brand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

