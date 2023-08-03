Home » Trenitalia, a plan for 2,000 hires within the year
Trenitalia, a plan for 2,000 hires within the year

Trenitalia, a plan for 2,000 hires within the year

Il Italian FS group and controlled Trenitalia they signed the agreement with the trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie. The understanding ends the comparison positively which, in recent weeks, has seen the parties engaged in a long negotiation.

The amount of the ticket is raised to €10.50 recognized to all workers of the Group companies to which the CCNL Mobilità/Area AF and the FS Italiane Group company contract apply, as a concrete tool for supporting and engaging workers in continuity with the actions already shared by the parties in 2022. belief that human resources represent a strategic asset for the development of Trenitalia – explains a note – the company has communicated to the trade union organizations an overall 2023 recruitment plan of around 2,000 new hires”.

The company and the union then shared concrete actions in favor of crew and commercial personnelalso providing for aevolution of the organizational model of sales and assistance aimed at ensuring greater proximity to the customer. The relational path will continue after the summer break. (Ticker)

