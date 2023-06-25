Home » Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors: three will receive 5 million
Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors: three will receive 5 million

Stratospheric checks for the directors of Trentino Alto Adige upon reaching the age of 60

A severance pay with flakes what belongs to eight advisers ed former provincial councilors from Trentino e South Tyroleanswho at the age of sixty will cash in a stratospheric cheque, even higher than two million euros, in addition to the monthly annuity of around 5 thousand euros.

According to what is reported by the Corriere del Trentino, dfter last March, the Trentino Alto Adige Regional Council discussed the law to increase councilors’ allowances by around 800 euros a month – the legislative body common to the two autonomous provinces approved a amendment which averted a new “affront” to taxpayers but still resulted in a perplexing measure. All the politicians concerned sat in their seat in the Council even before the amendment of the old law 14 of 2012 on annuities. Three of them will turn 60 this year, e overall they are waiting for a maxi check for five million euros from the public body.

