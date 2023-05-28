Trento Festival of Economics, Perrino interviews the CEO of Sole 24 Ore

Trento Festival, Perrino interviews the CEO of Sole Mirja Cartìa d’Asero

His watchword is “listen and innovate”. It is the managing director of Sole 24 Ore, Mirja Cartìa d’Asero, who at the Trento Festival of Economics will be interviewed by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino tomorrow, May 26, at 2.30 pm. The meeting will take place following the lucky format “Profession Manager”. The name derives from a book that Perrino himself wrote together with Paolo Scaroni in the early 1980s which revealed the paths, choices, tricks and needs to become great company executives.

A book that in its own way made history and that has marked economic literature for years. In fact, the book tells us what choices a young person must necessarily take if he wants to become “number one”. Nothing must be left to chance, from choosing the place to go on holiday to the partner to accompany you with. A real handbook that traces the path to professional success.

Last year Perrino brought this format back to the Trento Festival of Economics, interviewing Scaroni himself and the then managing director of RFI Vera Fiorani. This year the double appointment is confirmed with D’Asero and, the day after, with Francesco Micheli, the great old man of our local finance and profound connoisseur of the economic-financial dynamics of our country.

Subscribe to the newsletter

