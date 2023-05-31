Trento Festival of Economics: record attendance live and online

After last year’s success, the Trento Economics Festivalnow in its eighteenth edition, has registered record numbers both in presence and online in the new formula created by 24 Hour Group and organized together with Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province of Trento and with the contribution of the Municipality of Trento and the University of Trento.

The contents posted overall on the Festival’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin accounts have been viewed over 3.5 million times through the publication of 1,170 items that totaled over 75,000 interactions. Added to these results is the amplification produced by the coverage on all the social channels of the 24 Ore Group which it reaches in total over 5.7 million users. The live streaming events on the Il Sole 24 Ore website and its social channels reached over 600,000 users, a figure showing strong growth compared to the last edition. Over 50,000 users followed the live broadcasts and video on demand on the Festival website, a figure destined to increase thanks to the possibility of downloading the videos of all the events.

The Festival has had a very positive impact also for the economy of the city of Trento. In fact, considering the sample structures monitored, between 95 and 99% of hotel occupancy was recorded in the days of the event, largely generated by the important tourist flows produced by the Festival, confirmed by the sold out in the 21 halls that welcomed the over 270 events scheduled over the four days. Therefore, the date of the last weekend in May has also been confirmed for next year: the 19th edition of the Trento Festival of Economics will be held from 23 to 26 May 2024.

