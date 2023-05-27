Trento, Perrino interviews Francesco Micheli for “Profession manager”

Trento Festival of Economics, Perrino interviews Francesco Micheli

How do you become number one? Is there a way to build one career? Are there obligatory steps, inevitable experiences, essential solutions?

Francesco Micheli, an entrepreneur among the first to identify high technology, will answer these and other questions, telecommunications and genomics sectors with strong potential. Micheli, who will be interviewed at the Trento Economics Festival by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino, has created successful startups such as Fastweb (2000) and Genextra (2003) with Umberto Veronesi. Today he is president of Nextalia, launched by Francesco Canzonieri. The meeting will take place following the successful “Profession Manager” format, a text published together with Paolo Scaroni.

Who is Francesco Micheli

After an intense activity in the financial, insurance, merchant banking and asset management sectorst (Montedison Group, Morgan Greenfeld, IMI, Capitalia, Sviluppo Finanziaria), was among the first in Italy to identify high technology and telecommunications as a sector with strong and strategic opportunities for development, creating in 2000 e.Biscom-FastWeb: just as he is doing today in the field of biotechnologies and nanotechnologies through a new start-up, Genextra of which he is President. In parallel with classical high school and a degree in political science at the Catholic University of Milan he carried out musical studies: piano and composition.

He is a member of the board of directors of various companies including Allianz and Futurimpresa SGR and of various cultural or philanthropic bodies including the Teatro alla Scala Foundation, the Scala Philharmonic Orchestra, MilanoMusica, the Amici della Scala Foundation, the Parenti Theater Foundation, Vidas, the Foundation for Neurosciences, Basso Foundation, Mazzotta Foundation. Former President of the Milan Conservatory of Music, he founded “MITO TorinoMilano Settembre Musica”, the international Festival born from the twinning between the two cities, of which he is President. Through the Foundation (which bears the name of his father, who was a musician and professor at the Milan Conservatory) he launched the Umberto Micheli International Piano Competition which was chaired by Luciano Berio and was created by Maurizio Pollini and Enzo Restagno.

