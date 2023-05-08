Home » Trento, Prime Minister Meloni at the Festival of Economics
Trento, Prime Minister Meloni at the Festival of Economics

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni will be among the protagonists of the 18th edition of the Trento Festival of Economics, entitled “The future of the future. The challenges of a new world” and organized from 25 to 28 May 2023 for the second year since 24 Hour Group with Trentino Marketing in the role of organizers on behalf of the Autonomous Province of Trento and with the contribution of the Municipality of Trento and the University of Trento. The premier will talk at 12 on Friday 26 May at the Teatro Sociale in Trento on the theme “The Italy I would like” with Maria Latella, Sky and Radio 24 journalist.

Among the guests who appear in the program of the review a good part of the government ministers: from the owner of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti to the vice premier Matteo Salvini, passing through the minister of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, that of the Environment and energy security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin , the owner of Tourism Daniel Santanche’. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Justice Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto are also expected.

