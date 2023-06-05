Home » Trevignano, the Pope “does not believe” in the Madonna: the “seer” Gisella trembles
Trevignano, the Pope “does not believe” in the Madonna: the “seer” Gisella trembles

by admin
Trevignano, the Pope “does not believe” in the Madonna: the “seer” Gisella trembles

Gisella Cardia and Pope Francis

Madonna di Trevignano: between the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Vatican and the Municipality it is difficult to resist for the seer Gisella. THE CASE

Yesterday we dealt with the last supposition Marian apparition in Trevignanoa charming village located on Lake Bracciano, north of Rome (click here to retrieve the article). The Miss Giselle born Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, supposed seer, said that even on June 3 last year the Madonna did not miss the appointment, only that we have to trust her because only she saw it after kneeling down in front of the statue. The writer was present to document what happened.

Last Saturday’s message was laconic and – as usual – apocalyptic: “The tribulation will be ever harder… This is the prayer time. The road that leads to Jesus is difficult but you will be able to overcome all the fiercest pitfalls. I will always be with you, don’t worry. There will be many graces that will descend upon you. It wasn’t that it was better before. On May 3, Our Lady said: “Humanity is heading towards self-destruction”. In short, an eschatology from Young Marmotsno striking phenomenon that indicates elements of truth.

But in the meantime, things had happened. In fact, over time, the Miss Giselle she has increasingly been at the center of protests by followers who accuse her of being both a material and a spiritual fraudster. The “miracle” of the multiplication of gnocchi in the refrigerator that the seer naively told causing general hilarity is famous. The adepts are so fierce they threatened last week, before the meeting, to appeal to the Pope to put an end to the matter.

READ ALSO: Madonna di Trevignano, new meeting. Business has infiltrated… The tale

