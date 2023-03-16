Home Business Triboo: net revenues of 93.4 million euros in 2022
Triboo: net revenues of 93.4 million euros in 2022

Triboo: net revenues of 93.4 million euros in 2022

Net revenues of €93.4 million (€97.7 million in 2021), EBITDA of €11.7 million (€13.0 million in 2021). These are some of the results announced by Triboo, a group active in the digital sector and listed on Euronext Milan, for the 2022 financial year. With reference to the two divisions of the Group, the Digital Division recorded revenues of 70.5 million euros (76.9 million euros at 31 December 2021) and an EBITDA of 8.1 million euros compared to 10.1 million euros in 2021 and the Media Division reports an EBITDA of 3.4 million euros compared to 3.8 million euros in 2021, with revenues increasing (€24.1 million compared to €21.6 million in 2021).

The consolidated net result for 2022 is positive for 0.8 million euros (positive for 2.4 million euros in 2021), after recording writedowns and provisions for 1.1 million euros (2.5 million euros at 31 December 2021) and depreciation of 8.6 million euro (8.7 million euro as at 31 December 2021). “In an exceptionally difficult macroeconomic context and despite a slowdown in the digital market in the last quarter of the year, Triboo confirms its resilience and ability to adapt to change, continuing to operate in a sustainable and profitable way” – comments Giulio Corno , Chief Executive Officer of Triboo SpA.

