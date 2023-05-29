Home » Trieste, shooting at the shooting range: the husband of the deputy minister Vannia Gava is wounded
Trieste, shooting at the shooting range: the husband of the deputy minister Vannia Gava is wounded

Trieste, shooting at the shooting range: the husband of the deputy minister Vannia Gava is wounded

Colonel Antonio Dibari and Vannia Gava

Trieste, Antonio Dibari injured. Messages of speedy recovery arrived at the hospital from politicians

Antonio DibariColonel of the Carabinieri and husband of the Deputy Minister Vannia Gavaremained badly injured yesterday in an accident that took place at the Aviano shooting range. According to local media reports, the incident occurred at the Italian practical shooting school of San Martino di Campagna, where the officer was training. The soldier of the Army, hit in the leg injured by an accidental shot, he was taken to the Pordenone hospital. According to what he writes TgCom the man is hospitalized in intensive therapy and underwent a delicate 12-hour surgery

Many comments of speedy recovery arrived from the political world. “I wish the Colonel Dibari to overcome this serious incident and I express closeness to deputy minister gava for the difficult time he is facing. It is comforting to learn that the husband is out of danger of life,” said the deputy Deborah Serracchiani.

The Senator Tatjana Rojc she stated: “I am very shocked and saddened by what happened to Colonel Dibari whom I hope to recover soon and fully, with the support of his wife Vannia Gava, his family and the Carabinieri. My thoughts go out to all of them.” “The whole Lega family is close to Carabinieri Colonel Antonio Dibari, who was seriously injured in an accident at the shooting range. Our most sincere wishes go to him, certain that he can overcome even this challenge, and to his loved ones starting from wife Vannia Gava, our militant and deputy minister, sends us an affectionate hug”, they declared the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate of the Lega Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo.

