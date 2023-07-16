Home » Trilateral Italy, Slovenia and Croatia: agreement against the smuggling of migrants
Trilateral Italy, Slovenia and Croatia: agreement against the smuggling of migrants

Trilateral Italy, Slovenia and Croatia: agreement against the smuggling of migrants

Italy-Slovenia-Croatia, common commitment against the smuggling of migrants

Common commitment between Italia, Slovenia e Croatia on the front ofthe migrants in the fight against illicit trafficking and transnational organized crime. This is one of the key steps of the Ancona declaration signed this morning by the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and by colleagues from Ljubljana and Zagreb, within the framework of the Trilateral on cooperation in the Upper Adriatic. In the joint declaration, according to sources from the Farnesina, the commitment to strengthen imaritime safety coordinationincluded in the operations of emergency interventions at sea.

Migrants, Tajani: “A question to be addressed with a European vision”

The very delicate issue of illegal immigration and the fight against trafficking in human beings must be tackled “with a vision which can only be European because there are no different solutions than the European one, also for the protection of external borders”, said Tajani in a press conference at the Trilateral of the Upper Adriatic with his Slovenian and Croatian colleagues Tanja Fajon e Gordan Grli Radman. “We also looked carefully at what is happening in Africa because the migration issue can be resolved if we act by addressing its causes”.

