Trillion-level local debt in 2024 is ready to be released, and the early approval quota is expected to be released this week_ Oriental Fortune Network

Trillion-level local debt is ready for release in 2024, and early approval quotas are expected to be issued this week

As this year’s local government bond issuance of over 9 trillion yuan comes to an end, some provinces have begun preparations for bond issuance in 2024 in order to stabilize the economy and make up for shortcomings.

According to data from the China Bond Information Network, Jiangsu, Hebei, Shanxi, Hainan, and other places have recently disclosed local government bond issuance plans in the first quarter of 2024, and the bond issuance scale in the first quarter is expected to exceed 220 billion yuan. Anhui, Gansu, Ningxia, and other places have established local government bond underwriting groups for 2024-2026 to prepare for bond issuance next year.

On December 25, financial personnel from the central and western provinces told China Business News that the Ministry of Finance has not yet officially issued an advance approval of government bonds in 2024, and local governments are waiting for the advance approval quota.

The Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Finance publicly announced on the 25th that the advanced notification quota for new bonds in 2024 will be issued in the near future, and the local government has started the competitive review process for the 2024 bond projects in advance.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance made it clear that this year it would issue some new local government debt quotas in 2024 in advance. The market generally expects this scale to exceed 2 trillion yuan.

Several finance and taxation experts told China Business News that it is expected that next year’s trillion-level new bonds will be issued to local governments in advance by the end of this year, so that local governments can issue bonds as early as possible next year, giving full play to the role of bond funds in stabilizing investment, stabilizing growth, making up for shortcomings, and promoting consumption, and helping Macroeconomic stability. However, considering the issuance of 1.3 trillion yuan of special refinancing bonds and an additional 1 trillion yuan of government bonds in the fourth quarter of this year, it is expected that the progress of bond issuance next year will be slower than this year.

Trillion-level advance approval of new bonds will be issued soon.

In recent years, economic growth has slowed down, and the contradiction between local fiscal revenue and expenditure has increased. In order to stabilize growth and expand domestic demand to make up for shortcomings, local governments have increased infrastructure construction to maintain a certain level of government investment and hedge against economic downturns. Raising funds through the issuance of government bonds is an important source of local infrastructure funds.

In order to maximize the effect of bond funds as early as possible and avoid bond issuance being concentrated in the second half of the year, in recent years, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has authorized the State Council to issue in advance part of the new local government debt limit for the next year within 60% of the new local government debt limit for the current year. This ensures that local bond issuance is advanced to January, guarantees the construction progress of key projects, and plays a positive role in expanding government investment and improving budget management.

Therefore, after the above authorization expires this year, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will extend this authorization for another five years. Finance Minister Lan Fo’an publicly stated in a media interview in November that according to the State Council’s deployment and relevant work arrangements, some new local government debt quotas for 2024 will be issued in advance this year to reasonably ensure local financing needs.

Approximately 2.6 trillion yuan in new bond quotas will be approved in advance in 2023, of which approximately 2.2 trillion yuan will be added in special bond quotas. This is basically based on the top rate of 60% of new local government bonds in 2022. It remains to be seen what proportion of the new local government bonds (approximately 4.5 trillion yuan) will be issued in 2024 in 2023, but based on the 60% upper limit ratio, the maximum amount will be approximately 2.7 trillion yuan. At present, the market generally believes that the advance approval quota will exceed 2 trillion yuan.

The Ministry of Finance has made it clear that some new local government debt limits will be released in advance this year, and the Heilongjiang Finance Department has recently released the advance approval quota. This means that the advance approval quota for local debt in 2024 is expected to be released this week, and the limit is expected to exceed 20,000. billion.

As the early approval quota is about to be released, local governments have also begun to prepare for bond issuance.

For example, according to preliminary arrangements for local government bond issuance disclosed by some provinces in the first quarter of 2024, Jiangsu plans to issue 12.8 billion yuan of new general bonds and 60 billion yuan of new special bonds in February and March next year, respectively. Hainan plans to issue 6 billion yuan in new general bonds in January next year and 10 billion yuan in new special bonds in March.

Anhui recently established a local government bond underwriting group for 2024~2026, composed of 103 financial institutions including the Agricultural Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The progress of bond issuance may be slower than this year, and there are new changes.

The quota of local government bonds approved in advance for 2023 was distributed to various localities in November last year. About 2.6 trillion yuan of the local government debt quota approved in advance for 2023 was basically more than half progressed in the first quarter and was basically completed in the first half of the year. The pace of bond issuance is relatively fast.

However, this year’s early approval of local debt quotas may be distributed to various regions at the end of December, which is slower than last year. Moreover, judging from Jiangsu and other provinces with public bond issuance plans, except for Hainan, which has clearly issued new bonds in January, several other provinces have no new bond issuance plans in January.

Wen Laicheng, a professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics, told China Business News that due to the intensive issuance of 1.3 trillion yuan of special refinancing bonds by local governments in October this year, and the issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan of treasury bonds after November, the issuance of government bonds was relatively large in the fourth quarter. Perhaps taking these factors into consideration, the pace of early wholesale debt may be slower. However, judging from the economic situation next year, generally speaking, local government bonds will be issued in advance as soon as possible to offset the downward pressure on the economy, stimulate economic growth, and stabilize market expectations.

Liu Yu, chief fixed income analyst at GF Securities, believes that taking into account the additional deficit of 1 trillion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2023 and reserving 500 billion yuan for use in 2024, this may make it less necessary to speed up the issuance of government bonds in the first quarter. It is expected that the supply pressure on government bonds in the first quarter of 2024 may not be significantly higher than the same period in 2023.

The early approval of local debt quotas mainly refers to new special bonds. Special bonds have become an important starting point for proactive fiscal policies and play an important role in promoting the expansion of effective investment and stabilizing the macroeconomy. Some experts interviewed by China Business News predict that the scale of new special bonds in 2024 may be slightly higher than this year’s 3.8 trillion yuan and is expected to be around 4 trillion yuan.

The recent Central Economic Work Conference proposed to reasonably expand the scope of local government special bonds used as capital funds.

In 2019, the state allowed qualified projects in four major fields, including railways and highways, to use some special bonds as a certain proportion of project capital. However, the policy dividend that special bonds can be used as capital has not been fully utilized. Since then, the number of areas where special bonds can be used as capital has gradually expanded to 13 this year. In the next step, the applicable areas will continue to expand to give full play to the role of special debt funds in leveraging investment.

Zhao Wei, chief economist of China International Finance Securities, predicts that early approval quotas may continue to be issued at the highest level in 2024. But overall, local government debt ratios and interest payment pressure may impose certain constraints on the increase in new local debt, especially new special debt, in 2024. This year’s “advance approval” quota for local debt may be more tilted towards economically large provinces. In contrast, key debt-prone provinces and cities may be constrained in adding new local debt quotas in 2024.

In addition, in order to resolve local government debt risks, the scale of local refinancing bond issuance reached 4.59 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 82%. This is related to the larger size of maturing government bonds and the issuance of special refinancing bonds to mitigate debt risks. The scale of debt due next year will continue to remain at a high level, and the Ministry of Finance requires the implementation of established debt measures and increased efforts to resolve existing implicit debts. Therefore, the scale of refinancing bonds next year is expected to continue to run at a high level. At present, various regions are carrying out work related to the declaration of refinancing bond needs in 2024 in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance. For example, Heilongjiang plans to declare a refinancing bond demand of 43.05 billion yuan.

Public information from the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Finance stated that in accordance with the latest national policy requirements, starting from 2024, the ratio of new general bonds and replacement bond declarations for refinancing needs will be strictly controlled below 90%, and cities and counties will arrange budget funds to repay the annual maturity bond principal. In principle, the debt should not be less than 10%, and local governments should gradually be guided to improve their awareness of debt repayment.

According to the requirements of the Ministry of Finance, the Provincial Department of Finance recently organized relevant cities, counties, and provincial departments to carry out the work related to the declaration of refinancing bond demand in 2024. It plans to declare a demand for refinancing bonds of 43.05 billion yuan, of which 9.73 billion yuan will be added to general bonds. New special bonds amounted to 17.98 billion yuan, and replacement bonds amounted to 15.34 billion yuan.

Following the trail of trillion-level debts in 2024, it is clear that the Ministry of Finance and local governments are strategically preparing for the upcoming fiscal year as the global economy continuously shifts into uncharted territory. As more communication and disclosure take place, prudent fiscal policies and transparent investment will be essential to navigate the financial landscape of 2024.

