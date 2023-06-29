Home » Trip to Moscow and then an event with the anti-Kiev philosopher. Zuppi’s strategy
War in Ukraine, Sant’Egidio the “Wagner” of Pope Francis

he cardinal Matteo Zuppi he is currently in Moscow on a very delicate mediation mission on behalf of Pope Francis. “On a mission for God”, one could say paraphrasing the Blues Brothers.

A diplomatic mediation to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, but on July 4 Zuppi will present a book by the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, “The cry of Peace” with Donatella Di Cesare, Marco Damilano, and Giuseppe De Rita.

What is astonishing is the presence of philosophy professor Di Cesare who goes around on every talk show to say that “Mariupol is a hoax”, as Il Foglio reports today, something that should not, we imagine, particularly please Kiev and clashes with the mission’s goals.

In the meantime there is a consideration to be made and that is that in Vatican a strange thing is undoubtedly happening: the cardinal SoupsPresident of the CEI, snatched the job from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is the Vatican secretary of state and that is, the person appointed to follow the foreign policy of the small state.

In reality, Parolin was simply ousted from the matter by Pope Francis who is betting everything on Zuppi. Behind all this there is another consideration to be made and that is the role of

Kirill to Zuppi: “The Churches work together for peace”

“Churches can work together to serve the cause of peace and justice”. This was stated by the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill during the meeting with the Pope’s envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, as reported by RIA Novosti. “It is important that all the forces of the world unite to prevent a major armed conflict,” added Kirill.

See also  On the renewal of the contract Intesa greets the ABI: the revocation of the mandate is underway

Community of Sant’Egidio and the former minister Andrew Riccardi.

Sant’Egidio can be considered a sort of “Wagner brigade” of the Catholic Church and has – like the analogous mercenary brigade – considerable firepower. And here we must reconnect with the disappearance of Pope Benedict XVI. After this event, Pope Francis had to repel the attacks of the conservatives with the “Wagner de noatri” – it must be said -, given that the headquarters are right in the Roman district of Trastevere. The Papa as a first move he reorganized the Roman Vicariate.

