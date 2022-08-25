In 10 years, Italy has lost a fifth of the enterprises led by young people. This is one of the considerations brought to the conference “The future of work”, organized as part of the Rimini Meeting, by the general secretary of Unioncamere, Giuseppe Tripoli. The 137,000 companies under 35 registered at the end of 2021 are 20% less than in 2012 and represent 8.9% of the national productive fabric. At the end of 2012, however, they were 11.1%. This reduction is more consistent in some regions (Marche, Abruzzo and Tuscany), where it is around 30%, but extends with double-digit variations throughout the country, with the exception of Trentino Alto Adige, where young companies are instead increased by 6.5%.

What do these data tell us? According to Tripoli, first of all, in 30 years, between 2020 and 2050, as Istat forecasts show, Italians will be 5.5 million fewer. Furthermore, a large number of our compatriots leave Italy for abroad: in 2019, 170,000 Italians went abroad and more than half – 90,000 – were young. And this means that fewer and fewer young people are entering the job market.