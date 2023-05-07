Trisa launches paper tooth cleaners

does that hold? Trisa launches paper brushes – patent pending Wood, PET, paper: the Trienger toothbrush manufacturer Trisa is increasingly using unconventional materials for its new products. This is good PR, but it also pays off. Especially in times of declining sales in Switzerland.

Toothbrush manufacturer Trisa is driving forward the greening of its product range. “We are constantly working to increase the proportion of recyclable or bio-based materials in our products,” says CEO Adrian Pfenniger, who is the fourth generation to run the Triengen family business. This not only corresponds to a growing customer need, but also makes sense in terms of production technology, since important resources are saved. In addition to toothbrushes and other oral care items, Trisa also produces hair care and household products as well as fashion accessories with over 1,000 employees.