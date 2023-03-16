Listen to the audio version of the article

What is the most successful segment in the motorcycle world today? The maxi-enduros, among which the everlasting BMW R 1250 Gs and the rival Honda Africa Twin dominate sales. They are characterized by generous dimensions, high power and torque and the promise of taking rider and passenger wherever they want (even if for most users it is more a dream than reality: off-road requires training and experience). To compete in this important segment you need a motorcycle that meets these three standards and – a fundamental aspect for Italian motorcyclists – which is also aesthetically pleasing. That’s why Triumph has invested heavily in the Tiger 1200 project, presented last year, which revolutionized the previous version: new engine and chassis, rich technical equipment, reduced weight by as much as 25 kg, and aesthetics signed by an Italian who knows the his like Rodolfo Frascoli, raised in the school of Luciano Marabese. To satisfy as many motorcyclists as possible, the Tiger 1200 is available in no less than five outfits which differ in their greater propensity for the asphalt or the dirt (prices from 20,000 to 25,000 euros): therefore, respectively, with a spoked aluminum front wheel 19″ or 21″ spokes, 20 or 30 liter tank, different suspension travel and engine mappings dedicated to off-road use.

Common heart

All have in common the engine, the new 1,160 cc three-cylinder T-Plane which represents an interesting alternative to the twin-cylinder rivals, and the final shaft drive, practically maintenance-free. The three cylinders have irregular ignition and behave (almost) like a twin-cylinder at low revs (tractability and considerable thrust) while at high revs they guarantee a stretch similar to a four-cylinder. The maximum power of 150 HP is in fact reached at 9 thousand rpm (the maximum torque of 130 Nm at 7 thousand).

Construction with attention to detail

In our test, which took place on the roads around Cagliari, we were able to test the different road behaviors of the Gt and Rally cars. We therefore avoided off-roading; moreover, the Tiger 1200 weighs around 260 kg, to which are added the 20 or 30 of the full tank: values ​​that advise the average motorcyclist to limit himself to dirt roads, even if the Rally has what it takes to tackle the off bad road thanks to the 21” front rim and the Showa electronically controlled suspension with good travel.

In the saddle, the position is the same for everyone: comfortable saddle with adjustable height (88-90 cm), sensation of control of the bike and the traffic around thanks to the raised position, intuitive controls and illuminated at night. The 7-inch screen offers a wealth of information and can be connected to a smartphone. Overall, the finishes are very accurate and this can be understood from the attention to detail (no visible cables, clean lines of the engine). The sound of the three-cylinder that comes out of the exhaust (discreet in line) is engaging, a low and mean sound, ready to grow louder when the revs rise.

On the road

Beyond the different features, it is in mixed driving that the differences between the Tigers emerge. GTs love asphalt: with the 19″ wheel, the Englishman becomes more agile and reactive when changing direction, very precise, especially if you set the “Sport” mapping which stiffens the suspension, reducing pitching, natural in a maxi-enduro. The curves are tackled very quickly and you do everything without tiring, because you are well protected from the wind and the position on the saddle is natural. The Brembo braking system is powerful, perfectly suited to the size of the Tiger, with the ABS that intervenes at the rear only when the pair of 320 mm front discs are used a lot. The quickshift gearbox that makes you forget the clutch both up and down a gear is simply perfect: it never refuses a gear, even if it’s first gear to enter a tight hairpin bend with the engine screaming.