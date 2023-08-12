Triumph Tiger Sport 660, as the average English all-rounder goes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the bikes suitable for riders with different experience and physical constitution, the mid-engined crossovers are currently the most loved by the public, with the Benelli Trk 502 in the lead, at the top of the sales. One of the latest arrivals is the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, an entry-level model to the English manufacturer’s adventure range (it sells for around 9,500 euros). Compared to the 850, 900 and 1200 sisters, the small Tiger is more compact and owes a lot to its naked Trident sister: in addition to the engine, also the frame, the tubular steel, but with an ad hoc subframe. The dimensions change: the swingarm lengthens by 2 cm and the suspension travel increases, Showa fork with 41 mm upside-down stems and mono preload adjustable with a knob. The rims are 17″, to mark a greater road propensity of the Tiger Sport 660.

In the saddle. At 835 mm from the ground, you sit comfortably and with your legs not too bent, while your hands find the handlebars close to your torso, so you don’t have to stretch too much. The instrumentation sees a pair of small displays (one in colour) with the information needed, surrounded by numerous warning lights; Too bad the clutch cable runs in front of the lower display. Connection with smartphone is foreseen. The tank has a capacity of 17 litres, while the English in-line three-cylinder throbs between the legs, capable of 81 HP and a peak torque of 64 Nm.

Don’t miss the electronic accelerator that allows you to select two maps (Road and Rain), excludable traction control, assisted and anti-hopping clutch with 6-speed gearbox. The windscreen is comfortable: it can be adjusted by simply lifting it with one hand, even on the move, and offers very good protection. On the road. In the city, the little Tiger is at ease and allows you to move easily in traffic: it is agile among the cars in the queue (206 kg in running order) and does not suffer from potholes and cobblestones; the upright position and wide handlebars help a lot in anticipating and reacting to the cars’ maneuvers. In mixed racing, the Englishman honors the term Sport in the name: he won’t have many horsepower but they are placed in the right spot on the rev counter. In fact, it is pointless to continue beyond 7 thousand revs, but the back of the engine is remarkable: the engine is very elastic and allows you to go from one curve to another by playing with the gas.

The test model was fitted with Triumph’s electronic quickshifter which works very well, without hesitation. On the motorway, taller people suffer from poor helmet protection; the absence of cruise control is also regrettable, while the passenger travels comfortably, despite the fact that the space dedicated to him on the saddle is not princely. Finally, consumption is very good: it never drops below 20 km/l (Triumph declares an average of 22 km/l); considering the 17.2-litre tank, at least 320 km separate the breaks from the petrol station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

