TRON Mainnet Upgraded with Four Major Enhancements to Foster Ecological Construction and Prosperity

TRON, the decentralized blockchain platform, has announced the release of its upgraded mainnet, GreatVoyage (大航海)-v4.7.2 (Periander), which introduces four major upgrades to enhance the TRON ecosystem. The upgrades involve new governance proposals and key updates that aim to improve ease of use, compatibility, scalability, and network performance.

One of the major upgrades includes the implementation of the Stake 2.0 mechanism, which allows users to revoke unstakes that have been initiated but not yet completed. This increase in flexibility enhances the staking mechanism. Another proposal enables users to customize the locking time of resource agents, making the TRON staking mechanism more convenient and flexible.

In terms of compatibility, the Periander version has added a governance proposal to be compatible with Ethereum EIP-3855. This ensures compatibility between TRON and Ethereum at the virtual machine level, reducing the cost of deploying and using TRON smart contracts. This move aims to attract more developers to join the TRON ecosystem and promote interoperability between the two platforms.

Furthermore, the upgrade optimizes the access interfaces of triggersmartcontract and triggerconstantcontract smart contracts. This allows for the estimation of transaction fees, simplifying the deployment and development of smart contracts. The improvements aim to provide a more convenient development experience and foster the creation of high-quality decentralized applications (DApps) within the TRON ecosystem.

The upgrade also focuses on network infrastructure by comprehensively upgrading the P2P network module of the TRON mainnet. This includes new functions such as pre-detection of nodes to avoid invalid connection requests, support for the discovery of active nodes through the DNS protocol, support for the IPv6 protocol, and message transmission after compression. These additions enhance the stability, reliability, and transmission efficiency of the TRON network and provide a solid foundation for ecosystem innovation.

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has emphasized the importance of ecological construction and announced that TRON will increase investment in the future to attract more developers, capital, and users. The goal is to incubate more high-quality projects and maximize the ecological and public value of TRON. Additionally, TRON will strengthen infrastructure and DeFi ecological construction, moving towards the vision of enabling financial freedom for 8 billion people around the world.

With the release of this upgraded mainnet, TRON aims to improve the blockchain experience for developers and users, enhance integration with other blockchain ecosystems, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the global blockchain industry.

