Europe must learn its lesson

We are a region that transforms, we have no raw materials. Today we think of energy, but the problem also arises for nickel, rare earths, lithium and for all the essential components for the digital and ecological transition of the continent. Here, let’s learn our lesson and start preparing. If each country plays its games alone, it will ultimately be a losing game for everyone. Because the strength, I repeat again, is the common European market, with considerable purchasing power and equal rules for all. If the market force splits, there won’t be heavy repercussions only on Italy or on the Spain, but also on those actors who today make bilateral agreements. Either we play together or we all lose.

Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen repeats this often. But then the governments of European countries don’t always remember this. Italy is currently looking for a way for him. On Friday in Brussels, the Luxembourger Pierre Gramegna, dear to Germany, was voted as president of the ESM. By the way, Economy Minister Giorgetti is credited with this joke: «European councils are like a football match. A simple game that lasts ninety minutes and in the end Germany wins».

How do you judge the first economic moves of the Italian government in Europe?

The path taken by Economy Minister Giorgetti is correct. Italy is fortunate to have a commissioner in Brussels like Paolo Gentiloni, who protects the interests of Europe with a broad vision like that of the French commissioner Thierry Breton. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni himself chose Brussels for his first official visit. Stsigns pointing in the right direction. Europe has all the tools to understand how to support European competitiveness.

I return to the risks for our model of life. European welfare is a model for the whole world. If it goes into crisis, democracy goes into crisis. If social unease goes beyond a certain limit, as history teaches, there is the risk that movements that have nothing to do with the painful European democracy born in the short century will prevail. The sufferings of the twentieth century allowed us to build the Europe in which we live. Do we want to throw it all away? All heads of state and government must feel responsible for this moment.