“Trough reached”: Habeck is right about an important economic indicator

A positive sign for the prospects for the German economy: ZEW economic expectations – an important leading indicator – improved significantly in October.

The expectations of the financial experts surveyed for the development of the economy in the next six months rose almost to a neutral value.

“The bottom seems to have been reached,” commented ZEW boss Achim Wambach. Expectations for inflation and interest rates play an important role.

Is Robert Habeck right after all and the German economy has the worst behind it and will soon look up? Has the bottom been reached? The Economics Minister had to face a lot of criticism for his optimism. Now at least an important early indicator for the economy confirms this: the ZEW economic expectations for Germany rose significantly in October. What’s behind it?

In October, the expectations index improved to minus 1.1 points. The prospects for the German economy are therefore assessed as almost neutral again. In September, this index was still at minus 11.4 points. The assessment of the current situation is significantly more negative. But this value also stabilized and only fell slightly by 0.5 points to minus 79.9 points.

Has the economy now bottomed out?

“The bottom seems to have been reached. The economic expectations of financial market experts will rise noticeably in October 2023,” commented ZEW President Achim Wambach. “The increased economic expectations go hand in hand with the expectation of further falling inflation rates and the fact that more than three quarters of those surveyed now expect stable short-term interest rates in the euro area.” Negative factors such as the Israel conflict have so far only had a sporadic impact on the overall more optimistic outlook,” says Achim Wambach.

The ZEW economic expectations is based on a monthly survey of financial experts in companies by the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim. The ZEW uses this to calculate an index for assessing the current situation and expectations for the next six months. Similar to the Ifo business climate, the ZEW economic expectations do not reflect hard data, but rather the mood and expectations.

Also the expectations of financial market experts for the economy in the Eurozone rose by 11.2 points in October. This put them into positive territory to plus 2.3 points. The indicator for the current economic situation in the euro zone, however, fell significantly by 9.8 points to minus 52.4 points. The better expectations start from a very bad level – or in other words, from a deep valley.

