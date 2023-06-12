Truck manufacturer MAN: “Euro 7 emissions standard will cost us one billion euros”

The Euro 7 emissions standard still has many critics. Above all, they denounce the planned date of introduction and warn against huge investments, the budget of which would then no longer be available for the development of alternative drives. Alexander Vlaskamp, ​​head of the truck brand MAN, which belongs to the Volkswagen Group, also fears the latter. He puts the cost of the development at around one billion euros.

“In the event that the law comes as it is now planned, we are being saddled with enormous costs of roughly around one billion euros in the group for investing in an expiring technology, even though we are facing a huge transformation,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Welt am Sonntag. “The proposed rules for cleaning are so strictly defined that we actually need more fuel and the nitrogen oxides are still only marginally reduced,” said the manager. Instead of the new emission standard, Vlaskamp called for subsidies for the purchase of new trucks with the Euro 6 standard to replace older vehicles.

additional costs feared

The car industry lobbies strongly against the adoption of new EU emission standards for combustion engines. Above all, the manufacturers expect additional costs in order to be able to comply with the stricter rules. In view of the foreseeable shift towards electric and possibly also fuel cell drives, they consider the effort to be too high. The EU Commission, on the other hand, argues that, among other things, pollutants whose emissions are already regulated by the applicable Euro 6 standard are not covered in some areas by the test methods prescribed up to now.

Government of different opinions

There is a dispute not only in Brussels because some countries want to block the new emissions regulations. There are also different opinions in the federal government. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) insists that the Euro 7 emissions standard be introduced within a year. The coalition partner FDP is against it, Transport Minister Volker Wissing recently spoke of a mistake in charging the automotive industry and commercial vehicle manufacturers with considerable costs.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external survey (Opinary GmbH) will be loaded here.

Always load polls

Load survey now

In November 2022, the EU Commission made proposals to revise the limit values ​​for pollutants such as nitrogen oxides. Another new feature of the planned Euro 7 standard is that future pollutants such as particulate matter from tire abrasion and braking are to be regulated. This means that electric cars would also be affected by the rules. EU states and the European Parliament still have to negotiate the project and agree on a common line. It is currently planned that the rules will come into force in 2025 or in 2027 for trucks and buses.

also read show more show less



(mfz)

