[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 03, 2022]Tesla, the electric car brand created by the world’s richest man Musk, delivered the first electric truck to PepsiCo on December 1. Let’s see the details.

Tesla CEO Musk: “Now is the first delivery. Yes. (People cheering)”

On December 1, Tesla CEO Elon Musk delivered Tesla’s first Tesla Semi electric truck to PepsiCo and showed off a test drive scene. Musk said that although connected vehicles account for a relatively small proportion of the US auto market, they account for 20% of emissions.

Tesla CEO Musk: “In fact, although it (connected cars) only accounts for 1% of car production, it accounts for 20% of car emissions, and accounts for more than one-third of all particulate matter emissions. So from a certain From a health standpoint, especially in places like cities, it’s a huge impact.”

In addition, Musk also pointed out the difference between electric connected vehicles and diesel connected vehicles.

Tesla CEO Musk: “Because it uses the electric system, when it goes downhill, actually, or when you slow down, it regains kinetic energy or potential energy. It can regain potential kinetic energy to a large extent, while Diesel trucks can’t do that.”

At the event, Tesla did not announce pricing for the Semi, details on truck models or other delivery forecasts. In 2017, Tesla said the Semi would cost $150,000 for a 300-mile range and $180,000 for a 500-mile range. Companies such as UPS and Walmart have already ordered the Semi from Tesla, Reuters reported.

Comprehensive report by Wang Guanlin and Zhang Qiling of NTDTV Asia Pacific TV

