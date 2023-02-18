True new Cfo of the Invite

The board of directors of INWITlisted on Euronext Milan and active in the electronic telecommunications infrastructure sector, has appointed Emilia Trudu Director of Administration, Finance and Control (CFO) as of March 6, 2023. Trudu has more than 20 years of experience in various sectors and he is currently responsible for the planning & control function by INWIT. Previously responsible for the management accounting, planning & control & Investor relations department of ITALIAONLINE, he worked for the Group Sole24Ore, AmplifierVodafone Italy and Nestledeveloping a solid financial background.

Furthermore, the BoD, having acknowledged the establishment of the new commercial managementwhose responsibility will be assumed by Lucio Golinelli starting from 6 March 2023, it updated the scope of key managers, attributing this qualification to Lucio Golinelli and Emilia Trudu. Diego Galli, general manager and Andrea Mondo, director of Technology & Operations, were also confirmed as key managers.

The other nominations

Golinelli has one many years of experience in marketing & sales. He comes from Sky Italia, where he held the role of Senior Director Retail & Service, and previously worked as Sales Director in various companies, both abroad and in Italy, including TIMBouygues Telecom and Mobilkom Austria.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Emilia and Lucio to our team – said DG Galli – In this way the company’s leadership team is completed and strengthenedwith two professional figures who bring their skills and experience to achieve our sustainable development goals”.

Finally, from 6 March 2023 the qualification of key manager previously attributed to ceases to exist Gabriel Abbagnarawho assumes strategic responsibility for the new Indoor Coverage Solutions function, within the commercial management.