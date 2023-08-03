True Motion: This shoe is designed to minimize the risk of sports injuries

The story of the running shoe start-up True Motion is the epitome of a David versus Goliath situation: without marketing and external investors, but with innovative technology, the young company from Cologne wants to compete with industry giants such as Nike, Asics or Adidas – or them at least a little angry. Their strategy is as simple as it is extraordinary.

True Motion was founded in 2018 by the running shoe experts Peter Brüggemann, professor emeritus and former head of the Institute for Orthopedics and Biomechanics at the Cologne Sports University, and Andre Kriwet, who was once a student of Brüggemann and later developed running shoes for Asics, Nike and Brooks. They also brought Christian Arens, previously a consultant at Pwc, on board for business and finance.

The idea: to develop a running shoe that minimizes the risk of injury for athletes and hobby runners.

“When you work for a big company, it’s all about marketing and cool slogans,” says co-founder Kriwet in an interview with “Gründerszene”. “They promise more and more and the shoes are getting more and more expensive. Despite this, every second runner still gets injured within a year.”

Studies show that the average running-related injury rate has actually remained virtually unchanged for forty years. Together, the three-generation team worked on a fundamentally new biomechanical approach, which they call U-Tech: With the help of a horseshoe-shaped sole, the force is centered when stepping, thus stabilizing the body as a whole.

This is said to result in 20 percent fewer injuries compared to other running shoes that use bulky outsoles primarily to stabilize the foot – and even 50 percent fewer knee injuries, according to a study under 1700 commissioned by the start-up runners.

An unusual strategy

Although the barriers to entry in the segment are “extremely high”, as co-founder Kriwet says, and the True Motion shoe is in competition with the models of global corporations, the market launch was successful in 2019: the start-up wins two important sectors right from the start -Awards and is available in many specialist shops throughout Germany.

The founders rely on a tried-and-tested strategy that is quite unusual for start-ups: word-of-mouth propaganda. “Runners like to network with each other and ideally recommend us to others,” says Kriwet, “and retail is our multiplier.” Around 90 percent of sales are made in retail and only ten percent via the start-up’s website.

Instead of spending a lot of money on marketing or cooperation with top athletes, True Motion wants to convince customers of the function of the shoe and therefore invests primarily in research and development or joint events with runners and retailers, explains Kriwet.

“We can’t keep up with the financial means of the big corporations anyway. But with satisfied runners we can build up pressure,” says the co-founder. The young company therefore made a very conscious decision not to bring any external investors on board. “We are fulfilling a dream that we are really independent and can make big decisions ourselves,” says Kriwet.

However, he would not rule out a round of financing in the long term; global scaling, for example, can hardly be done without investors. “But we’re not there yet.”

Founding team from three generations: Andre Kriwet, Christian Arens and Peter Brüggemann (from left to right)

At the moment, the first thing to do is to get through one of the most difficult phases of the start-up so far: Due to the supply chain problems and the closed shops during the corona crisis, the economic environment is currently “extremely challenging”, explains Kriwet, because there are too many goods in the market, while customers are very cautious due to war and inflation.

“We slid into these crises practically at full speed,” says the co-founder. Growth isn’t as fast as it used to be, while costs continue to rise. “But as a small, self-financed company, we can handle it well.”

True Motion’s big claim

According to True Motion, it has sold more than 180,000 pairs of running shoes and is therefore profitable. In addition to Germany, the start-up is also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Ireland and soon in the United Arab Emirates.

Kriwet doesn’t want to set any quantitative goals, he defines a successful development for his company differently: Specialist retailers have 20 different brands on the wall, of which only a few would even make it into the hands of the customer.

That’s why it’s crucial that retailers have the shoe on their radar, says the co-founder. “If you go to a specialist and ask: What are your top three running shoe brands? That’s where I want True Motion to be called.”

