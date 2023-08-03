Home » “True prices”: “Penny is treading very thin ice with this promotion”
“True prices”: “Penny is treading very thin ice with this promotion”

At the discounter Penny, Maasdam cheese is twice as expensive this week as usual: With a striking campaign, the retailer is demonstrating to its customers for several products how high the price would be if the consequences for the climate were taken into account.

Political actions by companies are a trend. Rainbow flags at the Pride parades, a variety of body shapes and skin colors in advertising brochures, big climate promises: Many consumers welcome the commitment of the corporations. On the other hand, on social media and in the WELT Forum, voices are getting louder that are directed against an alleged “re-education” by the companies.

